Comparing of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.25 N/A -876.51 0.00 Misonix Inc. 21 5.32 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Misonix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Misonix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.6% of Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Misonix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -67.65% weaker performance while Misonix Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.