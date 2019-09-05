Comparing of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 39.61 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Replimune Group Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 90.48%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 236.66% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 83.4%. Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.