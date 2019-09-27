Comparing of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. has 90.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Replimune Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 28,253,424.66% -31.40% -23.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Replimune Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 3.30M 12 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Replimune Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Replimune Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Replimune Group Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Replimune Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Replimune Group Inc.’s rivals beat Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.