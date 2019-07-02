Comparing of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.67 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Replimune Group Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Its competitor Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 82.4% respectively. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.