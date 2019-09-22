Comparing of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Replimune Group Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.55% for Replimune Group Inc. with consensus target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.