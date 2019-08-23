Comparing of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

This is a contrast between Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 413.24 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.