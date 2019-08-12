Comparing of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 17.65 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.