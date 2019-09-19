Comparing of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.16 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Replimune Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 53.85% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 206.75% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.