Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 68 19.30 N/A 0.46 204.75 Zymeworks Inc. 18 18.03 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Zymeworks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Repligen Corporation and Zymeworks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation has a -28.26% downside potential and a consensus price target of $65. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 45.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zymeworks Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. Comparatively, Zymeworks Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.