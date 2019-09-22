Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means Repligen Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Repligen Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.49% for Repligen Corporation with consensus target price of $110.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats TrovaGene Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.