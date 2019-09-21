Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is a contrast between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta indicates that Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 34.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 44.9% respectively. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.