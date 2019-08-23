Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 71 19.36 N/A 0.46 204.75 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.21 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Repligen Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Repligen Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 293.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 96.2%. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.