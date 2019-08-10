Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 69 19.56 N/A 0.46 204.75 Personalis Inc. 22 11.50 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Repligen Corporation and Personalis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Repligen Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Repligen Corporation beats Personalis Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.