Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 76 17.48 N/A 0.46 204.75 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Repligen Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Repligen Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 39.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 28.3% respectively. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.