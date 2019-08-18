Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 70 19.73 N/A 0.46 204.75 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta indicates that Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -29.84% for Repligen Corporation with average target price of $65. Competitively the average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,310.26% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 71.5% respectively. Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.