Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

We will be comparing the differences between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 71 19.36 N/A 0.46 204.75 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 demonstrates Repligen Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Repligen Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Repligen Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Repligen Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Repligen Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average price target and a -10.08% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.