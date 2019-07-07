Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

This is a contrast between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.32 N/A 0.37 185.51 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Repligen Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -23.04% for Repligen Corporation with average price target of $65. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 382.76% and its average price target is $7. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 14.3% respectively. 0.6% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was less bullish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.