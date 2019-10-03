Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

We are contrasting Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 85 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.32M 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Repligen Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Repligen Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 55,090,802.58% 3.5% 2.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 299,425,520.80% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Repligen Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Repligen Corporation has an average target price of $110, and a 46.02% upside potential. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9.5 consensus target price and a 150.66% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on 11 of the 14 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.