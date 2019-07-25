Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 66 21.39 N/A 0.37 185.51 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 6.86 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Anika Therapeutics Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repligen Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Repligen Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Repligen Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 18.1 and 16.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -28.49% for Repligen Corporation with average target price of $65. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average target price and a -26.48% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Anika Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares and 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Repligen Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.