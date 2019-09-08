Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

This is a contrast between Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.78%. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.