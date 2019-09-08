Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

This is a contrast between Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.78%. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
