Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We are contrasting Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|24.25M
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|644
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Replay Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|244,702,320.89%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
