Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We are contrasting Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 24.25M 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 644 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replay Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 244,702,320.89% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.