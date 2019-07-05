Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The potential upside of the peers is -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Replay Acquisition Corp.
