Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replay Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the peers is -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Replay Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Replay Acquisition Corp.