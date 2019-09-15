Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
