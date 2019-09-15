Comparing of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.