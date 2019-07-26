Comparing of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)

As Rental & Leasing Services companies, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center Inc. 22 0.54 N/A 0.65 37.45 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.24 N/A -2.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rent-A-Center Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 3% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.2% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Rent-A-Center Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rent-A-Center Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -23.02% for Rent-A-Center Inc. with average price target of $20.5. Competitively the average price target of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is $21.33, which is potential 34.07% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Rent-A-Center Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rent-A-Center Inc. -7.12% 18.98% 36.35% 68.95% 144.78% 50.59% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.9% 1.62% 3.6% -9.58% 3.24% 28.57%

For the past year Rent-A-Center Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rent-A-Center Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.