Comparing of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) and Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Both Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) and Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center Inc. 24 0.52 N/A 0.65 41.52 Fly Leasing Limited 16 1.29 N/A 3.88 4.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Fly Leasing Limited is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent-A-Center Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Fly Leasing Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) and Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5% Fly Leasing Limited 0.00% 17.9% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Rent-A-Center Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Competitively, Fly Leasing Limited is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rent-A-Center Inc. and Fly Leasing Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fly Leasing Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Rent-A-Center Inc. has a 5.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares and 51.3% of Fly Leasing Limited shares. 0.5% are Rent-A-Center Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Fly Leasing Limited has 5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95% Fly Leasing Limited -2.86% -0.99% 14.57% 52.84% 22.78% 60.8%

For the past year Rent-A-Center Inc. was more bullish than Fly Leasing Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Rent-A-Center Inc. beats Fly Leasing Limited.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.