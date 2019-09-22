Comparing of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

As Asset Management businesses, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 89.98 N/A 0.43 3.77 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.38 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc.