Comparing of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

As Asset Management businesses, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|89.98
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.38
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc.
