Comparing of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

As Asset Management businesses, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 113.58 N/A 0.43 3.65 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 101 4.80 N/A 7.69 13.53

Demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RENN Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $100.75, with potential downside of -7.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 72.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors RENN Fund Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.