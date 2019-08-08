Comparing of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 106.57 N/A 0.43 3.77 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.88 N/A 1.71 12.67

In table 1 we can see RENN Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc. is presently more affordable than StoneCastle Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.