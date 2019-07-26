Comparing of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RENN Fund Inc. has 13.61% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. N/A 2 3.65 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

RENN Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 142.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RENN Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

RENN Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors RENN Fund Inc.’s rivals beat RENN Fund Inc.