Comparing of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
RENN Fund Inc. has 13.61% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|N/A
|2
|3.65
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
RENN Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.94
|1.67
|2.59
The potential upside of the peers is 142.58%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RENN Fund Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.61%
|1.95%
|-8.06%
|-4.85%
|6.27%
|5.37%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
RENN Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors RENN Fund Inc.’s rivals beat RENN Fund Inc.
