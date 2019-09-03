Comparing of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

This is a contrast between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 153.31 N/A 0.43 3.77 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.62 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $101.5, which is potential 35.39% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.61% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.