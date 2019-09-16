Comparing of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Since Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) are part of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group Inc. 17 0.29 N/A 0.16 85.47 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 17 2.22 N/A 5.07 1.94

Table 1 demonstrates Renewable Energy Group Inc. and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renewable Energy Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Renewable Energy Group Inc. is presently more expensive than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Renewable Energy Group Inc. and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Renewable Energy Group Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s beta is -0.24 which is 124.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Renewable Energy Group Inc. and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.36% for Renewable Energy Group Inc. with consensus price target of $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares. Competitively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renewable Energy Group Inc. -6.6% -15.75% -42.07% -51.84% -19.35% -47.12% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67%

For the past year Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Renewable Energy Group Inc. beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass-based diesel and its co-products. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. The Renewable Chemicals segment engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products. The Corporate and Other segment trades petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.