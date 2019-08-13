Comparing of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.39 N/A -0.42 0.00 Facebook Inc. 180 8.58 N/A 5.90 32.91

In table 1 we can see Remark Holdings Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Remark Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Facebook Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Remark Holdings Inc. Its rival Facebook Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Facebook Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Remark Holdings Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Facebook Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

Remark Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 957.53% and an $7.5 consensus price target. Competitively Facebook Inc. has an average price target of $208.6, with potential upside of 10.77%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Remark Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Facebook Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Remark Holdings Inc. and Facebook Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.8% and 76% respectively. Insiders held roughly 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Facebook Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Facebook Inc. beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.