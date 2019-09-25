Comparing of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Security & Protection Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems Inc. 2 1.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 596.07 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rekor Systems Inc. and Wrap Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rekor Systems Inc. and Wrap Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Wrap Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. Wrap Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rekor Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares and 5% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares. 0.1% are Rekor Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Wrap Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62% Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02%

For the past year Rekor Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Wrap Technologies Inc.

Summary

Wrap Technologies Inc. beats Rekor Systems Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.