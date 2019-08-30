Comparing of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC)

Both Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 149 0.72 N/A 11.18 13.95 Independence Holding Company 37 1.50 N/A 2.08 18.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and Independence Holding Company. Independence Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Holding Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% Independence Holding Company 0.00% 6.8% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Independence Holding Company’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and Independence Holding Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Independence Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s downside potential is -5.83% at a $145 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and Independence Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 18.9% respectively. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 66.6% of Independence Holding Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated -1.82% -0.78% 4.76% 8.97% 11.47% 11.19% Independence Holding Company -1.04% -2.72% 0.4% 5.57% 12.13% 7.67%

For the past year Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated was more bullish than Independence Holding Company.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats Independence Holding Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.