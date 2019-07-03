Comparing of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -5.59 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.72% and an $1.75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 42.92% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.