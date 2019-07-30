Comparing of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.07 N/A -5.59 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, and a 157.35% upside potential. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 75.78% and its average price target is $22.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.4% and 48.3%. Insiders owned 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.