Comparing of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,462,187,361.25% 0% -109.1% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,812,544.75% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 181.45% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $2. Competitively Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential downside of -5.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.