Comparing of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.47 N/A -5.59 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.78 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.18 shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 53.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.4% and 5.4%. Insiders owned 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.