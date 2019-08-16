Comparing of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Both Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial Corporation 15 2.48 N/A 1.40 11.39 CBTX Inc. 30 4.87 N/A 1.94 15.51

Table 1 demonstrates Regions Financial Corporation and CBTX Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CBTX Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Regions Financial Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Regions Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CBTX Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regions Financial Corporation and CBTX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 CBTX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regions Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 29.70% at a $17.6 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of Regions Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.7% of CBTX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Regions Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of CBTX Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06% CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52%

For the past year Regions Financial Corporation has stronger performance than CBTX Inc.

Summary

CBTX Inc. beats Regions Financial Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.