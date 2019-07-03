Comparing of Regional Management Corp. (RM) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 0.98 N/A 2.93 8.23 Discover Financial Services 72 3.35 N/A 8.13 9.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regional Management Corp. and Discover Financial Services. Discover Financial Services seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Regional Management Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Regional Management Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regional Management Corp. and Discover Financial Services’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Discover Financial Services’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regional Management Corp. and Discover Financial Services.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Discover Financial Services 0 1 4 2.80

Regional Management Corp. has an average target price of $36, and a 39.05% upside potential. On the other hand, Discover Financial Services’s potential upside is 8.24% and its consensus target price is $87. Based on the data given earlier, Regional Management Corp. is looking more favorable than Discover Financial Services, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of Discover Financial Services are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Regional Management Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Discover Financial Services’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17% Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. was less bullish than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Regional Management Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.