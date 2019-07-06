Comparing of Regional Management Corp. (RM) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

As Credit Services companies, Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 0.98 N/A 2.93 8.23 Barings BDC Inc. 10 6.91 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regional Management Corp. and Barings BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regional Management Corp. and Barings BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -7.7% -4%

Volatility & Risk

Regional Management Corp.’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Barings BDC Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Regional Management Corp. and Barings BDC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regional Management Corp. has a 38.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36. Barings BDC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 11.22% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Regional Management Corp. appears more favorable than Barings BDC Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regional Management Corp. and Barings BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 44%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Regional Management Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 26.9% are Barings BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17% Barings BDC Inc. 2.91% 3.75% 5.03% 0.39% 5.65% 13.65%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. has weaker performance than Barings BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Regional Management Corp. beats Barings BDC Inc.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.