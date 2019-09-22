Comparing of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.78 N/A -1.04 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

REGENXBIO Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a -7.27% downside potential and a consensus price target of $37.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 47.8% respectively. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.