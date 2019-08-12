Comparing of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 15.65 N/A -1.04 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of REGENXBIO Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta means REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 8%. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.