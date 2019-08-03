Comparing of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.35 N/A -1.04 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 9.96 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 7.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.