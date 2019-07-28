Comparing of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 20.94 N/A -1.04 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of REGENXBIO Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 57.2% respectively. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.09% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.