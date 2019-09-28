Comparing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

We are comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 289 1.93 81.39M 20.54 14.84 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

Demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,122,732.46% 29.2% 21.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 251,174,089.07% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. From a competition point of view, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 41.34% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $386.5. Competitively the average price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 219.93% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 79.9% respectively. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.