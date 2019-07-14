Comparing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 367 4.64 N/A 20.54 14.89 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 591.50 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 39.7%. 20.1% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.11% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 17.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.