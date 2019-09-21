Comparing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $386.5, and a 30.63% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 154.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptose Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders owned 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.