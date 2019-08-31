Comparing of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares and 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.