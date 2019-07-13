Comparing of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Gores Holdings III Inc. Gores Holdings III Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. is presently more affordable than Gores Holdings III Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Gores Holdings III Inc.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.